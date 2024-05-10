Woman dead after van and motorcycle collided in Mississauga

A woman has died following a collision in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

It occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Perivale Road, west of Mavis Road.

Police say a motorcyclist was travelling east when she collided with a minivan turning south into a parking lot.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the rider, a woman in her 40s, without vital signs.

She was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.

Police say the van remained at the scene.

The collision is under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to contact them.