Ontario schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17, a spokesperson for the Ford government confirmed to CTV News Toronto Monday.

​​Schools in the province were first set to return on Jan. 3, but the Ford government initially delayed the return to classrooms to Jan. 5, claiming the two extra days would give schools extra time to provide N95 masks to staff and to deploy 3,000 more HEPA filter units.

Last week, the government announced that it would have kids learn remotely until at least Jan. 17 due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 fuelled by the Omicron variant in the province.

In a written statement issued last week, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province would prioritize getting students back to class.

“Our government will continue to invest in safer schools, quality ventilation and PPE, as well as increasing mental health supports,” Lecce said.

“We'll continue to take action to keep students and staff as safe as possible.”

This is a developing news story. More to come.