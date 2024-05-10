What to know about road and transit closures in Toronto this weekend

If you are headed to Toronto this weekend to watch the Blue Jays or participate in a marathon, there are several road closures and transit service disruptions that you need to consider.

Elizabeth Street will be closed between Gerrard Street West and Elm Street from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Meagan’s Hug, which supports pediatric brain tumour research.

SATURDAY:

University of Toronto Science Rendezvous:

St. George Street will be closed between Harbord and College Streets from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the event. Ursula Franklin Street will also be closed between Huron and St. George Streets.

Toronto Hydro work:

Bleecker Street will be closed between Carlton and Wellesley Streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow crews to replace a Toronto Hydro transformer.

TTC closure:

No subway service on Line 1 between Davisville and Sheppard-Yonge stations due to planned track work. The TTC says shuttle buses will operate. Regular service will resume on Sunday at 8 a.m.

SUNDAY:

Sporting Life 10K

There will be several closures in midtown and downtown Toronto on Saturday and Sunday for the Sporting Life 10K marathon.

On Sunday, the following roads will not be open to traffic:

From 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lake Shore Boulevard West between British Columbia Road and Bathurst Street. Local traffic will be maintained between Remembrance Drive and Bathurst Street.

From 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Yonge Street between Lawrence and Davisville Avenues; Strachan Avenue and Fort York Boulevard between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Yonge Street between Davisville Avenue and Wellington Street West; Wellington Street West between Yonge and Bay Streets; Bay Street between Wellington Street West and Lake Shore Boulevard West; and Westbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard between Bathurst Street and Bay Street..

GO TRANSIT:

This weekend, Lakeshore West trains will run every 15 minutes between Union Station and Oakville GO and hourly between Oakville GO and West Harbour due to construction.

GO says bus connection times may change. Check bus times here.

OTHER ROAD CLOSURES:

Don Valley Parkway

The DVP on-ramp and off-ramp at Don Roadway and Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Sunday to accommodate Toronto Hydro work for Waterfront Toronto.

Bayview Avenue

There will be lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive until the fall as the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades.

One northbound lane is closed between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street

The closure on Cherry Street south of Polson Pier remains due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge.

Lake Shore Boulevard

Lake Shore Boulevard will be reduced to two westbound lanes between New Brunswick Way and British Columbia Road on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until mid-June for the replacement of a fence.

King Street West

King Street will be closed around the rolling work zone between Mowat and Fraser Avenues until May 21 to replace TTC streetcar tracks.

Phased road closures will continue between Dufferin and Shaw Streets until September.

Gardiner Expressway

One westbound lane on the highway will be closed around a rolling 500-metre work zone between Dowling Avenue and Riverside Drive until June 14 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to install a security fence.

The city says that on evenings when events are taking place at Scotiabank Arena, Rogers Centre, BMO Field or Budweiser Stage, the closure will begin at 12:01 a.m. to limit traffic impact.