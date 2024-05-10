15-year-old boy stabbed during fight at Brampton park 'fighting for his life' in hospital

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after an apparent stabbing during a fight at a park in Brampton Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to Clark Park, near the area of Clark Boulevard and Dixie Road, shortly before 5 p.m. for a serious altercation.

Peel police spokesperson Const. Tyler Bell said officers found a 15-year-old male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is "fighting for his life," Bell said.

"His family is with him, and we are now in the early stages of a pretty serious investigation."

Bell said police do not have detailed suspect information or a motive for the incident.

However, he noted that the fight reportedly involved several youths and that up to five or six suspects could have been involved.

"We don't know yet if there was more than one person armed with an edged weapon that was involved in this altercation," Bell said.

"We don't know if all of the people present were, in fact, suspects or if some of the folks leaving the scene just happened to be bystanders and fleeing what was obviously a fairly frightening circumstance."

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

"There are several officers on scene right now as they canvass a very large scene," Bell said. "Several homes in the area have CCTV footage that they're looking for."