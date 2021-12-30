Ontario is delaying the return to school until Jan. 5 due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, sources told CTV News Toronto.

Premier Doug Ford met with cabinet on Thursday to discuss the return to school in the New Year.

Chief Medical Officer of Heath Dr. Kieran Moore will make the official announcement at a press conference at 3 p.m.

This is a developing news story. Earlier story below.

---

The province’s top doctor will make an announcement Thursday afternoon as cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant continue to climb in Ontario.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore was scheduled to make an announcement on Tuesday to announce changes to its official COVID-19 testing guidance in light of the growing scarcity of PCR tests provincewide.

However, the Ministry of Health said that announcement had been postponed after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on shortening the recommended isolation and quarantine period for asymptomatic individuals who test positive for the virus.

The new guidance south of the border means that anyone who is diagnosed with COVID-19 must isolate for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10. Also, anyone with a booster shot in the States who becomes a close contact of a COVID-19 positive person can skip quarantine.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and Public Health Ontario are evaluating this guidance against Ontario-specific evidence,” Ministry of Health Spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene said in a statement to CTV News Toronto at the time.

On Wednesday night, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) told CTVNews.ca in a statement that Canada has no immediate plans to follow the lead of the U.S. and shorten the isolation period for those who contract COVID-19.

IS AN ONTARIO SCHOOL ANNOUNCEMNT COMING?

At the same time, sources have told CTV News Toronto that Premier Doug Ford is meeting with his cabinet Thursday to discuss whether the province should open schools in January to in-person learning amid the rise in cases.

