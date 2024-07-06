One suspect in custody, another outstanding after man stabbed in Mississauga

Peel police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another following a stabbing in Mississauga that sent a man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

It occurred in the area of Derry and Rexwood Roads, east of Goreway Drive.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police say a woman was taken into custody shortly after, and officers continue to search the area for an adult male suspect.

Police say he is a "transient" described as white, 40 to 50 years old, with a thin build and blonde hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, beige pants, and a black backpack.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.

Police say they have a significant presence in the area as they investigate the incident.