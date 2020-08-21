TORONTO -- One person has been rushed to hospital after the occupants of a vehicle started shooting at another car while driving in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street and Cawthra Road around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers located several shell casings at the scene, but there was no victim.

Following an investigation, police determined that the occupants of a vehicle travelling eastbound on Bloor Street had fired shots at another vehicle.

Peel police Const. Heather Cannon said that a male victim was later found in Toronto suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Cannon also said that officers have found the victim’s vehicle.

No suspect information has been released, but police have said they are looking for a dark-coloured SUV that was seen fleeing the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Roads in the area are closed while officers investigate the incident.