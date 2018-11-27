

One person is dead after being struck by a GO Train in Milton on Tuesday evening.

Service from Union Station to Milton Station was cancelled for the evening as of around 7 p.m. due to the collision.

Metrolinx advised passengers to take the Lakeshore West GO Train to Port Credit where GO buses would head to Dixie Road and all stops in Milton.

The transit agency said about 2,000 passengers were affected by this closure.