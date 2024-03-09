One of the Bowmanville double homicide suspects appears to have been charged before
One of the three suspects brought into custody for the “targeted” double shooting in Bowmanville last year appears to have been charged in other violent incidents across jurisdictions shortly after.
Illia Ayo, 22, is facing two counts of first-degree murder charges in connection with the Feb. 4, 2023 shooting that left Rafad Alzubaidy, a 26-year-old pregnant woman, and her 28-year-old husband, Aram Kamel, dead.
A month after the incident, on March 6, a man walking his dog was shot at more than a dozen times along Etobicoke Creek Trail in Brampton. Police said the suspect’s handgun appears to have malfunctioned and the victim fought back, and he subsequently survived the attack.
Peel Regional Police identified the alleged shooter as 24-year-old Alexander Mills-Smith and the suspected accomplice as Illia Ayo, who they said was already in custody for unrelated charges. CTV News has not confirmed the accused in both cases is the same man, but the age and name suggest a single suspect.
In connection with the Brampton incident, Ayo was charged with attempted murder using a firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle with knowledge of a firearm and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime in connection with the shooting.
A few days later, on March 9, York Regional Police said Mills-Smith died following a shooting near Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive in Vaughan.
Around that same time, Toronto police located a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman with gunshot sounds in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West.
A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder was issued for an Illia Ayo then, as York police identified him as the suspect wanted in connection with the triple shooting.
Ayo was arrested on April 19, where police said he was apprehended in a stolen vehicle in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.
CTV News Toronto reached out to Durham Regional Police, York Regional Police and Peel Regional Police but has not yet heard a response.
