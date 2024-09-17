TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person dead, another taken to hospital after shooting in North York

    Police are on the scene of a double shooting in North York that left one person dead on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Chopper 24) Police are on the scene of a double shooting in North York that left one person dead on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Chopper 24)
    Share

    One person is dead, and another has serious injuries following a shooting in North York.

    Toronto police say they got a call for the sound of gunshots in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street at 2:17 p.m.

    When they arrived, officers located two victims with unknown injuries. Life-saving measures were performed, but one victimwas pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

    Toronto paramedics told CP24 the other victim was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

    No suspect information has been released. Police say they recovered two firearms at the scene.

