Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new logo on helmets

The Maple Leafs unveiled their new helmet partner that really puts the "o" in Toronto.

The franchise's helmets will now feature an ad-space for the sandwich cookie brand, OREO, the team confirmed on Tuesday, as part of a multi-year deal.

In a promotional video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the team revealed a first look of the new blue helmets and joked it found the "Missing Os" in its new official sponsor.

"As players gear up for each game and fans eagerly watch the action on the ice, we're thrilled to feature OREO on our helmets and highlight a brand that shares our commitment to pushing the creative limits of fan and consumer experiences," Jordan Vader, senior vice president of global partnerships at MLSE, said in a release.

Leafs players will sport the new helmet this Sunday, when they hit the ice at Scotiabank Arena in their first preseason game against the Ottawa Senators.

Two years ago, the Leafs and the Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) penned a multi-year deal to have the DFO's cursive "Milk" logo sprawled on the upper right of the Leafs' jerseys.