Suspect wanted in connection with fatal Vaughan shooting arrested

York Regional Police are pictured at the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive in Thornhill Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Craig Wadman) York Regional Police are pictured at the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive in Thornhill Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Craig Wadman)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton