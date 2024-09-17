TORONTO
Toronto

    Toronto man charged after three women sexually assaulted at York University

    toronto police
    Police say they have charged a 31-year-old man after three women were sexually assaulted at York University last month.

    Toronto Police Service said they attended a call for service at the post-secondary institution on Aug. 15 at around 8:45 a.m.

    They said that the accused approached the women on campus property and engaged them in conversation before attempting to draw them into a private area.

    When they declined and tried to leave the area, police said the accused allegedly sexually assaulted them.

    Kevin Desousa of Toronto is facing three counts of sexual assault as well as one count each of assault, possession of counterfeit money, and failure to comply with release order. He was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.

    Toronto police believe there may be more victims and are urging them to contact them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

