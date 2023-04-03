Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in 'callous' Vaughan, Ont. triple shooting

A suspect who York Regional Police say shot and killed a 24-year-old man is now wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

On March 9 at 3:45 a.m., officers were called to a residential area of Vaughan, near Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive, for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police said, a man with gunshot wounds was located and transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have now identified the victim as 24-year-old Toronto resident Alexander Mills-Smith.

That same day, officials said a man and woman had been shot in North York at around the same time and transported to hospital. Investigators were looking into the possibility the two shootings may have been linked.

Since then, York Regional Police have determined that the victims, a 20-year-old male and 21-year-old female, were at the scene of the shooting in Vaughan. Both victims left the scene in a vehicle which has since been recovered by police.

The male remains in hospital with serious injuries, police said, adding that the female victim was treated for minor injuries and released.

YRP Sgt. Clint Whitney described the incident at the time as a, “callous disregard for public safety and for human life.”

York police investigate a fatal shooting in Vaughan on March 9, 2023. (Craig Wadman)

Investigators looking into the triple shooting said the suspect, who they’ve identified as Illia Ayo, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Ayo, 20, of no fixed address, is known to have connections in London, Ont. as well as Calgary, Alta.

Ayo is wanted on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police are advising anyone who sees Ayo to not interact with him, but instead call 911 as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.