Man dies after industrial accident at Ontario Place

A man has died following an industrial accident at Ontario Place.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the shuttered amusement park at around 9:37 a.m.

Reports indicated that a person was injured by construction equipment, police said.

Images from the scene showed a heavy piece of machinery lying on its side next to a flatbed truck. Workers at the scene told CTV News that the equipment was being unloaded when it flipped over and fell on the worker.

A piece of construction equipment lies on its side next to a flatbed truck following a fatal industrial accident at Ontario Place Tuesday September 17, 2024.

Toronto police confirmed a short time after they arrived that the man died of his injuries.

Paramedics said they attended the call, but did not transport anyone to hospital.

It's not clear exactly what sort of work was being done at the time of the accident. Reports from the scene indicate the equipment may have been intended for use by a film crew.

The province is currently working to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and waterpark, but there are some other activities occasionally going on in and around the site.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the fatal incident, police said.

Ontario Labour Minister David Piccini's office told CTV News Toronto that the work that was happening at the time was not directly related to the redevelopment of the site.

