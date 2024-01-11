TORONTO
Toronto

OLG reviewing Brampton man’s $62,000 lottery win

Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume) Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is reviewing a Brampton man’s $62,000 lottery prize to ensure it isn’t an “inside win.”

The provincial Crown corporation, in a Jan. 10 news release, said that it must review and validate the prize as its winner, Roshankumar Gandhi, works at an authorized OLG retailer.

This policy is enforced when “insiders,” those who are employed by authorized OLG retailers, claim winnings of $10,000 or more.

Along with review and validation, the Ontario lottery regulator places a 30-day publication period on the winning ticket to ensure that there are no additional claims.

The ticket was purchased at RAJ Kitchen Food Fair on Father Tobin Road.

According to the OLG, Ghandi does not work at that authorized OLG retail location.

Given there are no additional claims on the ticket, Gandhi is expected to receive his lottery prize payment on Feb. 10, the OLG said in a release. 

