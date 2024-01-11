OLG reviewing Brampton man’s $62,000 lottery win
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is reviewing a Brampton man’s $62,000 lottery prize to ensure it isn’t an “inside win.”
The provincial Crown corporation, in a Jan. 10 news release, said that it must review and validate the prize as its winner, Roshankumar Gandhi, works at an authorized OLG retailer.
- Download our app to get the latest alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
This policy is enforced when “insiders,” those who are employed by authorized OLG retailers, claim winnings of $10,000 or more.
Along with review and validation, the Ontario lottery regulator places a 30-day publication period on the winning ticket to ensure that there are no additional claims.
The ticket was purchased at RAJ Kitchen Food Fair on Father Tobin Road.
According to the OLG, Ghandi does not work at that authorized OLG retail location.
Given there are no additional claims on the ticket, Gandhi is expected to receive his lottery prize payment on Feb. 10, the OLG said in a release.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
1936-2024
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.
Montreal man charged with inciting hatred against Jewish community after RCMP investigation
A Montreal man has been charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group after allegedly making anti-Jewish statements on social media.
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic fined US$25K by NBA for criticizing officials
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined US$25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating.
Violence rattles Ecuador as a nightclub arson kills 2 and a bomb scare sparks an evacuation
A fake bomb threat rattled the capital of Ecuador on Thursday, sparking the mobilization of an anti-explosives unit to a bustling area, while authorities in a city west of Quito responded to a nightclub arson that killed two people as the South American country staggers under a spike in violence.
Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday
Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.
'A dirty industry secret': 'Love is Blind' contestant files lawsuit alleging traumatic workplace conditions
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
The world's most powerful passports for 2024
In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.
opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?
We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.
Illegal tunnel under a synagogue in NYC is 60 feet long and destabilized nearby buildings, city says
The illegal tunnel discovered under a historic Brooklyn synagogue compromised the stability of several structures surrounding the religious complex, prompting an order to vacate as well as citations against its owners, city officials said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal man charged with inciting hatred against Jewish community after RCMP investigation
A Montreal man has been charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group after allegedly making anti-Jewish statements on social media.
-
Another snowstorm is on its way to Montreal
Montreal is getting ready for a third storm in less than a week.
-
PROGRAMMING NOTE
PROGRAMMING NOTE Van Vlaardingen moves to late news anchor desk; Johnson stays as 5 p.m. anchor
Starting Monday, long-time anchor and reporter Caroline Van Vlaardingen will take over from Maya Johnson as anchor for the CTV News Montreal late newscast at 11:30 p.m. Johnson will continue as the host of CTV News Montreal at 5 p.m.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Police request public’s help after vehicle set on fire in north London, Ont. neighbourhood
London police are appealing to the public for video footage and photos following an arson that took place in the city’s north end earlier this month.
-
Emergency room in town of St. Marys to close overnight Thursday
A heads up for residents: the emergency department in the town of St. Marys will be temporarily closing overnight Thursday due to 'human resource shortages.'
-
OPP warning of multiple crashes and vehicles in the ditch
Middlesex OPP have been called out to a number of collisions and Oxford OPP have also responded to multiple calls for crashes and vehicles in the ditch.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt in fire at Kitchener apartment building
Tenants were evacuated from an apartment building in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood after flames broke out there Thursday.
-
School bus involved in crash north of Arthur
Police say the driver of a car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash that also involved an SUV and a school bus.
-
Man dead after pickup hits pole head-on
A 38-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving slammed head-on into a pole near a busy Kitchener intersection.
Northern Ontario
-
Orange smoke in Sudbury caused by chemical reaction, not explosion: fire officials
Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a chemical reaction created red/orange smoke.
-
Sudbury pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
A 57-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Sudbury parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police say.
-
Long-term, dangerous northern sex offender loses battle to have sentence overturned due to Indigenous ancestry
WARNING: This story contains details about sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers. An Ontario appeals court has rejected attempts by a long-term, dangerous sex offender in northern Ontario to have his jail sentence changed because of his Indigenous background.
Ottawa
-
1936-2024
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH More snow expected for Ottawa region on Friday and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for 10 to 25 cm of snow Friday night and on Saturday.
-
Ottawa issues $476,000 in fines for violating winter parking ban this week
Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets during the first winter weather parking ban of 2024, with $476,000 worth of tickets issued during the storm.
Windsor
-
Windsor police say missing person related to investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park
On Tuesday, police first asked the public for help in finding the man who was last seen on Dec. 25 wearing a white suit with black lapels and possibly hiking boots.
-
'It was a debacle': Windsor couple frustrated with three-hour flight plan that turned into 11-hour detour to Winnipeg
Flair Airlines blames weather for a series of delays between Cancun, Mexico, and Windsor International Airport.
-
Suspect who threw chair at homeowner during break-in arrested: Windsor police
A 27-year-old man allegedly responsible for one break and enter and one other attempt over the past two weeks in Forest Glade has been arrested.
Barrie
-
Winter storm wallop on the way for Simcoe County, Muskoka: Here's what to expect
A winter storm watch is in effect for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Photo radar camera on 25th Sideroad nabs 30 speeders on 1st day in operation
The Township of Essa plans to add more photo radar cameras to curb dangerous driving habits after its first operational camera on the 25th Sideroad captured 30 speeding motorists on day one.
-
Two Toronto residents arrested with stolen items worth thousands from Barrie store
Two people face charges after allegedly trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of items from a store in Barrie.
Atlantic
-
Weather deja vu: Saturday storm system to mirror Wednesday’s snow, rain and wind
A large storm system that passed just the west of the Maritimes Wednesday brought a combination of snow, rain, and high winds.
-
Fredericton ER doc describes seeing patients in 'every little nook and cranny' of overflowing emergency department
A Fredericton ER doctor tells CTV about overcrowding at a New Brunswick emergency department.
-
3 semi-tractor trailers collide on N.S. highway
Three semi-tractor trailers collided on Highway 101 in South Alton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
'Hasn't been the same since': Mother of teenage Calgary murder victim breaks silence
The mother of a Calgary murder victim is speaking out, urging anyone with information about her teenage daughter's death to come forward.
-
Calgary under extreme cold warning, wind chills close to -40
An extreme cold warning is in place for the city of Calgary, prompting major concerns for residents as well as many schools that will need to fall back on inclement weather policies to protect student safety.
-
2 people dead in Wednesday night head-on collision in Lethbridge County
Two people are dead following a motor vehicle collision Wednesday night in Lethbridge County.
Winnipeg
-
Man killed in stabbing in Tyndall Park area; homicide unit investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man in the Tyndall Park area of the city.
-
'Winter has set in': The city’s plan to tackle Winnipeg's first heavy snowfall of the season
Winnipeg streets were crawling with heavy equipment Thursday morning, as the city sprung into action to combat its first major snowfall of the season.
-
Highway 1 crash leaves man with ‘life-altering’ injuries: RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for witnesses in a December 2023 crash in the RM of Springfield that left a man with serious injuries.
Vancouver
-
Court dismisses appeal of former B.C. Lions player convicted of ex-girlfriend's murder
British Columbia's highest court has dismissed an appeal from a former B.C. Lions wide receiver who sought to overturn his conviction in the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend.
-
Surrey RCMP seek public's help in search of man wanted for fleeing police, assaulting officer
Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help tracking down a 24-year-old man who is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.
-
B.C. police agencies tout rollout of body worn cameras
Police agencies in British Columbia say the introduction of body cameras will improve transparency and lead to more timely resolution of complaints against officers.
Edmonton
-
'Has to happen on a -40 day': Apartment building evacuated because of CO leak
Some southeast Edmontonians were forced out into the cold Thursday morning because of a carbon monoxide leak in their apartment building.
-
14-year-old charged in assault of 7-year-old in Rocky Mountain House
A 14-year-old has been charged in connection to an assault on a seven-year-old in Rocky Mountain House which sent the victim to hospital, Mounties say.
-
Extreme cold warning issued for all of Alberta before Edmonton temperatures drop even further this weekend
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an extreme cold warning for all of Alberta, and cold temperatures are forecasted to continue in the Edmonton area until the end of the weekend.