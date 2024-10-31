North York stabbing sends man to hospital; suspect fled in vehicle

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York.

Toronto police say they received a call at around 5:15 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with injuries. Toronto paramedics tell CTV News Toronto they transported the victim to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police say the suspect fled in a vehicle. They have not released a description.