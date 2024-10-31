TORONTO
Toronto

    • North York stabbing sends man to hospital; suspect fled in vehicle

    Toronto police are on the scene of a stabbing near Keele and Wilson on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV Toronto) Toronto police are on the scene of a stabbing near Keele and Wilson on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV Toronto)
    A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York.

    Toronto police say they received a call at around 5:15 p.m. for a stabbing in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

    When officers arrived, they located a male victim with injuries. Toronto paramedics tell CTV News Toronto they transported the victim to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, police say the suspect fled in a vehicle. They have not released a description.

