

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





No injuries have been reported after a fire at a building under construction in Oakwood Village.

The fire broke out at a four-storey building near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road at around 2:45 a.m.

The bulk of the fire was found in the basement of the structure but spot fires were burning throughout the building, officials confirmed.

After conducting a search of the entire building, crews determined that no one was inside.

"To contain it to the basement with that much smoke and heat was a good job done by all," Platoon Chief Armando Schiarizza told CP24 at the scene.

"There was a little bit of structural damage and the firefighters had to go through cold weather and smoky conditions to put this out."

The damage has been pegged at about $200,000.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.