No injuries after fire at building in Oakwood Village
No injuries were reported after a fire in Oakwood Village this morning.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 5:14AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 5:42AM EST
No injuries have been reported after a fire at a building under construction in Oakwood Village.
The fire broke out at a four-storey building near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road at around 2:45 a.m.
The bulk of the fire was found in the basement of the structure but spot fires were burning throughout the building, officials confirmed.
After conducting a search of the entire building, crews determined that no one was inside.
"To contain it to the basement with that much smoke and heat was a good job done by all," Platoon Chief Armando Schiarizza told CP24 at the scene.
"There was a little bit of structural damage and the firefighters had to go through cold weather and smoky conditions to put this out."
The damage has been pegged at about $200,000.
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.