    • Ninth suspect charged with murder in death of man held at Niagara Detention Centre

    Niagara Regional Police Service. (Source: Twitter) Niagara Regional Police Service. (Source: Twitter)
    Police say they have charged one more person with second-degree murder in the June 2023 death of a man who was being held at an Ontario detention centre.

    Niagara Regional Police say officers responded to an emergency call from the Niagara Detention Centre around 6:30 a.m. on June 10 and found a man dead.

    Police announced last month that they had charged seven people between the ages of 19 and 44 with second-degree murder in the case.

    Earlier this month, investigators said they had charged an eighth suspect, a 44-year-old man, with second-degree murder.

    Today, police announced they've made a ninth arrest in the investigation, a 25-year-old man from Hamilton.

    Police say he was already in custody on a separate matter at the time of his arrest.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024

