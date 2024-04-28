TORONTO
Toronto

One person with minor injuries following Toronto crash

Toronto police
One person has been transported to hospital with minor injuries following a single vehicle collision in Toronto Sunday morning.

Police say that they responded to the call at around 6:16 a.m., where a vehicle crashed into the median in the Don Mills Road and Don Valley Parkway South area.

One person was then transported to hospital by paramedics, who say that they sustained minor injuries.

Police say to consider alternative routes, as there are possible delays in the area.

 

