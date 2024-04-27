Toronto police release images of arson suspect

Toronto police have released images of a suspect accused of deliberately setting several vehicles on fire in the city’s Caledonia neighbourhood over the past week.

Police say they have received multiple incidents of arson near Caledonia and Rogers Roads between April 16 and 17.

The suspect approached vehicles parked on commercial properties and allegedly poured accelerant on them.

Police said he set the vehicles ablaze and left the area.

The suspect is described as a male with a slim build who stands between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt, a green shirt, white shoes, and a red duffle bag.

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.