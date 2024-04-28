TORONTO
Toronto

One to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following Toronto stabbing: police

FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share

One person has been taken to hospital and has non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing that happened in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning.

Police say that they responded to reports of an altercation in the Queen Street W and Bay Street area, which led to a stabbing. Police were able to arrest the suspect on scene, and the victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian drones set a hotel ablaze in a Ukrainian Black Sea city

Russian drones early Sunday struck the Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, setting a hotel ablaze and damaging energy infrastructure, the local Ukrainian governor reported, while ammunition shortages continued to hobble Kyiv's troops in the more than two-year-old war.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News