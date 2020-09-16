TORONTO -- Canada’s flagship airline is hoping to tap into work from home-induced wanderlust by offering residents unlimited travel throughout the country with its new “Infinite Canada Flight Pass.”

The promotion announced by Air Canada on Wednesday touts “unrivalled flexibility and certainty for domestic travel” in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and allows users to fly throughout Canada as much as they want for up to three months.

“Our new Infinite Canada Flight Pass provides both by enabling customers to easily book and change their travel plans without any blackout restrictions or change or cancellation fees, while locking in the price of their flights for up to three months with one flat fee,” the company said in a news release.

The package is available in one, two or three month variations starting at $2,260 and users can choose between Air Canada’s three classes of service.

The passes are only available until Sept. 23 and can be used to book a trip up to one hour prior to the flight.

There are also no blackout dates or booking restrictions and users will not be charged change or cancellation fees.

Because the flights are domestic, users won’t be required to self-quarantine when they arrive at their destination or return home. However, travelers should consult the public health measures in place for a respective province or territory before travelling.