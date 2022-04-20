Nearly 100 workers at Toronto's Union Station walk off the job
Nearly 100 employees at Toronto's Union Station are walking off the job, which could cause service disruptions at Canada's busiest transportation hub.
The 95 workers, who are mainly responsible for signals and communication maintenance as well as train control at the Union Station rail corridor, are members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union.
Their employer, Toronto Terminals Railway, says the union had given notice that its members would strike if a deal wasn't reached by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
TTR says wages have been a sticking point in the negotiations.
The workers have been without a contract since December 2019 and a tentative deal reached last September was rejected by union members.
TTR says it has a contingency plan that will ensure commuter service runs “efficiently and minimize any impact on customers.”
Anne Marie Aikins, a spokeswoman for Metrolinx, says the government agency will keep customers informed if there are any delays or cancellations to GO Transit and Union Pearson Express trains as a result of the labour disruption, noting there will be no impact to TTC subway services.
She says the risk of delays and cancellations could increase if there is a long labour disruption, adding that Metrolinx is hoping for “a speedy resolution.”
More coming.
