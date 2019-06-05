

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Despite poor weather conditions in the city, Toronto Raptors fans are expected to line up outside for hours to fill Jurassic Park ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The series, which has now moved to California, continues on Wednesday night with the Raptors taking on the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m.

As a result, a number of road closures will be in effect throughout the night in the downtown core, just outside Scotiabank Arena.

IN PHOTOS: Fans fill Jurassic Park during NBA Finals

The following road closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.:

York Street from Bremner Boulevard to Front Street

York Street from Bremner Boulevard to Lake Short Boulvard, but residents and business owners will be able to access this area

Bremner Boulevard from Lower Simcoe to Maple Leaf Square

The gates to enter the tailgate party are expected to open at 7 p.m.

Rain is expected to hit Toronto in the afternoon on Wednesday with an expected high of 21 C before the temperature drops in the evening to 12 C. It is expected to stop raining as the game wraps around midnight.

“With ongoing construction in the area surrounding the arena and street closures in effect, fans are encouraged to ride the TTC and GO Transit when heading to Maple Leaf Square,” a news release issued by Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment said.

The series is currently tied at one game apiece.