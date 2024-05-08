Ontario Provincial Police arrest 64 suspects in child sexual exploitation investigation

Ontario Provincial Police say 64 suspects are facing a combined 348 charges in connection with a series of child sexual exploitation investigations that spanned the province.

The arrests were announced at a news conference in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

Police said the multi-jurisdictional case, dubbed Project Aquatic, was launched in February 2024 and included 129 separate investigations from across the province involving online sexual abuse material.

Det.- Sgt. Tim Brown told reporters Wednesday that 34 child victims were identified as part of the investigation. Police noted that as a result of Project Aquatic, another 30 children were “safeguarded," which Brown defined as removing children from “a dangerous position” where they could be “offended against.”

More than 600 digital devices were seized as part of the investigation, police said.

More details to come...