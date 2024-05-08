Vaughan city council endorses proposed bylaw to ban protests near places of worship

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca says city council has unanimously endorsed a proposed bylaw that would ban protests near places of worship after the city saw a number of demonstrations earlier this year that he said “crossed the line.”

Del Duca said his member’s resolution, presented to council on Tuesday, received the full support of council. Now, city staff are tasked with creating a bylaw that prohibits protests which “intimidate or incite hatred, intolerance or violence” within 100 metres of the city’s “vulnerable social infrastructure.”

“We witnessed large-scale protests here in the city of Vaughan and Thornhill that were extremely disturbing to many of our residents,” Del Duca said at a Wednesday morning news conference. “Those demonstrations occurred near synagogues, schools… and the images that emerged from those demonstrations were extremely jarring and not at all in keeping with what the overwhelming majority of Vaughan residents have become accustomed to, or what they are prepared to accept.”

Those found to be in contravention of the bylaw will face a fine of up to $100,000.

One of the protests Del Duca made reference to in March when the proposed bylaw was first announced was a demonstration that unfolded outside a Thornhill synagogue that month.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and pro-Israel counter protestors scuffled at times outside of the Clark Avenue West and Bathurst Street place of worship on March 7, resulting in a number of arrests.

Del Duca said he is in contact with York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween, who he said also supports the proposal. Police will now work with the city to develop a “joint enforcement framework” to be included in the bylaw that will go before council.

“I'm confident that by taking clear and necessary action we will be able to continue to build a pluralistic, tolerant, diverse, inclusive community here in Vaughan,” Del Duca said.