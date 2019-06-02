The games of the NBA Finals may start late for those watching on the east coast, but letting your kids stay up to watch is worthwhile, according to parenting expert Alyson Schafer.

“We can make an exception to the rule for families tonight,” Schafer said. “I think it’s way more valuable for kids to cheer on their team with their parents and have a family bonding moment.”

That also seemed to be the general consensus among parents who spoke with CTV News Toronto at Mississauga’s Celebration Square, dubbed Jurassic Park West for the finals, on Sunday.

Tim Music was watching his three sons, who are nine, 11 and 14 years old, shoot hoops while wearing their “We The North” gear on Sunday and said his focus for tonight is the game, not bedtime.

“Our house is a full on Raptors house, so we’re going to watch the game probably to the end and then see what happens in the morning.”

Another parent, Nilesh Soni, and his family moved to Canada one year ago. But it didn’t take his family long to get behind the Raptors.

“I’m excited to see the Raptors,” says Soni’s 11-year-old son Maheep.

As his son pedaled around Celebration Square, Soni said bedtime won’t be an issue, regardless of what time the game goes until.

“We generally go to bed at 10 p.m., 11 p.m., so for us it’s not a big push… but even if it had been at 12 a.m., I would have been OK with that.”

Schafer said she is a big proponent of a regular bedtime and routine for children, but added that at times like this, sticking to routine is a mistake.

“People will be talking about do you remember when, and I love those moments,” she said.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The Raptors currently lead the series 1-0.