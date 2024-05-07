Security guard critically injured in shooting outside Drake's Toronto mansion

A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was critically injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police tape and patrol cars could be seen at the rap superstar’s sprawling home near Park Lane Circle and Post Road.

Emergency crews were called to the area at approximately 2:09 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim, an adult male, sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was rushed to hospital, where he remains. Police initially said his injuries were serious, but later described them as life-threatening. He was standing outside of the home’s front gates when shots were fired from a vehicle which then fled the scene, police said.

Police could not say whether Drake was home at the time of the shooting.

Insp. Paul Krawczyk told reporters at the scene that the suspect, or suspects, involved in the shooting fled the scene in a vehicle, the description of which has not been released by police. Investigators are currently reviewing video footage of the incident, he said.

Toronto Police investigate a crime scene outside the mansion of Canadian rap mogul Drake in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Paramedics said a security guard working outside the home was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries in an overnight shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Police are in contact with Drake’s team and Krawczyk said they are cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting comes amid an escalating rap beef with Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar. Drake and Lamar released a number of diss tracks aimed at each other over the weekend, which included unsubstantiated allegations and personal insults.

One of the tracks released by Lamar, titled “Not Like Us,” features a Google Maps image of Drake's Bridle Path mansion.

Asked about a possible link between the shooting and the recent war-of-words, Krawczyk said it’s too early to tell if there is a connection.

“It is so early in the investigation that we don't have a motive at this time,” he said.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was asked about the shooting at an unrelated news conference Tuesday morning and said that “any shooting” in the city is not welcome.

“I hope the police will find the people that are violating the law and catch them,” she said.

Krawczyk said there will be an increased police presence in the area as an investigation gets underway, but no more than any other time a firearm is discharged in the city.

"This is no different than any other investigation," he said. "It's maybe more high-profile because there's more people here but we treat it like any other incident."

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators. They are asking anybody who has photos or video of the suspect(s) or suspect vehicle to upload them to an evidence portal for the investigation.

Police tape is shown outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion on May 7, 2024. (CTV News Toronto)