TORONTO -- Multiple firefighters have been injured after a house explosion north-east of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police said they were called Tuesday around 10:20 a.m. to a home in the Township of Scugog, north of Port Perry, on Fralick’s Beach Road after receiving reports of a possible propane tank explosion.

Video from the CTV News Toronto chopper shows extensive damage to the home.

Police said multiple firefighters were injured while responding to the scene and were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There are numerous road closures in the immediate area.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.