

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A motorist was trapped in their vehicle after as many as five vehicles collided at a busy intersection in Brampton during the evening rush hour on Friday, Peel Region paramedics say.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Queen Street East and McVean Drive after 5 p.m. for a report of a crash involving five vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

Paramedics said one motorist was trapped inside a vehicle and at least two people were injured. The trapped motorist was extricated around 6 p.m. and taken to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Three other people were treated for minor injuries.

The intersection was closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.