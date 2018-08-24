Motorist trapped inside vehicle after multi-car collision in Brampton
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 6:00PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 24, 2018 7:06PM EDT
A motorist was trapped in their vehicle after as many as five vehicles collided at a busy intersection in Brampton during the evening rush hour on Friday, Peel Region paramedics say.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to Queen Street East and McVean Drive after 5 p.m. for a report of a crash involving five vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.
Paramedics said one motorist was trapped inside a vehicle and at least two people were injured. The trapped motorist was extricated around 6 p.m. and taken to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Three other people were treated for minor injuries.
The intersection was closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.