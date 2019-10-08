The family of a 16-year-old boy who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run Monday morning is demanding justice.

Officers found Matthew Dreaver—who has been identified by family—around 2:30 a.m. near Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive. The teen was rushed to the hospital without vital signs and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The boy’s mother told CTV News Toronto that she learned of her son’s death about two hours after he was struck.

“I hate them. I hope they pay the price,” said Kelly, who only wanted to be identified by her first name. “I hope they go to jail and suffer and live their life knowing that they killed a 16-year-old boy for no reason.”

Speaking on Monday, Toronto police Det. Leslie Dunkley said they believe Dreaver was intentionally hit by the driver.

“Witness accounts are that the victim was being followed prior to the collision, and then there was an interaction and then the collision,” he said.

Area-resident Goldie Ramden told CTV News Toronto he was out walking his dog around 2 a.m. when two men in a black SUV approached him.

“They ask me if I see a young boy, a little boy,” Ramden said. “He then used some obscene language that they left their car, broke into their car or something like that, and left the car door open.”

Ramden said he observed the SUV circle the neighbourhood repeatedly and about 10 minutes later, he heard the screeching of tires.

Police have not confirmed if the incident described by Ramden is related to the hit-and-run.

Dreaver’s mother said that even if her son was involved in an interaction prior to the incident, there was no need to hit him with the vehicle.

“You didn’t have to kill my son. There’s no reason to kill people, there’s no reason, and you’re going to be paying the price for it,” she said.

Police have previously said they are looking for a black, four-door small SUV with damage to its front end in connection with the incident.

The driver has been described by investigators as a white male who is between 20 and 35 years of age. He was about five-foot-ten or five-foot-eleven with short or balding hair and a round face.

The passenger was also a white male of approximately the same size and build, police said, and had short or balding hair.

The victim’s uncle told CTV News Toronto that he hopes the community will help police find the suspects so that his family can get some closure.

“This has just tore a piece out of me,” he said. “If you could please help us in any way — we need your help right now to get these people.”

Toronto police are expected to provide an update in the investigation around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.