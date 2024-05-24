TORONTO
Toronto

    • Mother, child taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mimico

    A woman and her child have been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mimico Friday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Royal York Road and Mimico Avenue around 5:17 p.m. for a collision.

    Police say the pair were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

