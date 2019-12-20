The top baby names in Ontario for 2018 have been revealed by the provincial government.

Compiled by Ontario’s office of the Registrar General, the list picks from every registered birth in the province.

Here’s a list of the top baby names:

Boys:

Liam Noah Lucas William Benjamin

Girls:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava

In a news release issued Friday, the government said that Olivia could be the baby name of the decade.

“From January, 2010 to December 2018, Ontario has registered more than 8,300 baby girls named Olivia.”

Olivia was also the most popular name for girls in 2017, while Noah was the most popular name for boys.

Last year, the Ontario government released the most popular names of the past century to mark 100 years of recording baby names in the province.

According to their data, Marie was the most popular name starting in the 1920s, holding the top spot for four decades. Joseph was the most popular name for boys for 30 years.