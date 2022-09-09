Mississauga suspends nightclub for two weeks following multiple violent incidents

The City of Mississauga has issued a two-week suspension notice to a popular nightclub that has been at the centre of multiple violent incidents.

Peel Regional Police say they have responded to over two dozen calls at Her Nightclub, located near Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road, since January of last year.

The most recent incident took place on Sept. 4. Police say that a man was seriously injured after a shooting outside the nightclub.

According to a statement from Director of Enforcement Mike Foley, the suspension takes effect Friday and will be in place for 14 days.

“During the suspension period, Entice Ultra Club/Her Nightclub must cease operations and will be provided with conditions they must comply with in order to retain their Adult Entertainment Operating Licence and Eatery Licence,” the statement reads.

Few details were provided as to why the city chose to shut down the club at this time; however Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said the decision was made “given the recurring issues and risk to public safety.”

“As a city, we are doing what is within our power and jurisdiction to address the ongoing safety concerns and help keep our residents safe,” she said in a statement to CTV News Toronto on Friday.

“Gun and gang violence has no place in our city and threatens the lives of not only those involved but the safety of innocent bystanders who may find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

In August, police released a public alert about “heightened risks” associated with visiting the club.

Some of the calls police have responded to include the seizure of six firearms, “numerous” priority calls for disorderly behaviour, as well as four additional shootings.

“The elevated police resources allocated to responding to calls for service at this establishment impact our ability to respond to other priority calls promptly,” police said in the news release.

Following the Sept. 4 shooting, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hinted that city bylaw officers have increased their compliance checks at HER Nightclub. She urged residents to avoid the establishment as police conduct their investigations.