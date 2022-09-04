Man found with gunshot wound outside Mississauga nightclub

A man was transported to hospital after being found with a gunshot wound outside a Mississauga nightclub overnight.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they were called to the area of Hurontario and Robert Speck Parkway around 3 a.m.

According to Peel Regional Police, two male victims were found in a vehicle outside of HER nightclub.

Paramedics transported an adult male to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

The other man was treated at the scene and released.

According to police, a stray bullet went through the window of a nearby restaurant, but didn’t strike anyone.

No arrests have been made so far.

Peel police issued a warning several weeks ago about “heightened risks” associated with HER Adult Entertainment Club and said they have responded to more than two dozen incidents in and around the area of the club since 2021, including multiple shootings and fights.