Woman pronounced dead following Mississauga nightclub shooting
A woman has succumbed to her injuries following a shooting at a nightclub in Mississauga.
Police say they responded to the call for a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East. It is unclear if the shooting occurred inside the nightclub or in front of it.
When police arrived on scene, they located an adult woman in critical condition. She was rushed to a trauma centre, where she was later pronounced deceased.
Police say there is no threat to public safety. Suspect information has not been released.
Eglinton Avenue East is closed between Dixie Road and Burgoyne Street while police are on scene.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to step down from throne on Jan. 14
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announced Sunday that she plans to leave the throne to make way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik, on the 52nd anniversary of her own accession.
'A fundamental human experience': New study suggests family caregiving can lessen depression
Despite increased levels of stress and trauma associated with caring for an ailing loved one, a new study suggests that family caregiving can lead to less depression in adults.
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say
Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.
Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year’s Day. Since then he’s been leaning into life
In the year since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life in a freak New Year’s Day accident, the Marvel star has proved himself just as much a superhero offscreen.
Xi says China will 'surely be reunified' with self-ruled Taiwan in New Year's address
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan during his televised New Year's address, renewing Beijing's threats to take over the self-ruled island, which it considers its own.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
U.S. Navy helicopters fire at Yemen's Houthi rebels and kill several in latest Red Sea shipping attack
The U.S. military said Sunday that its forces opened fire on Houthi rebels after they attacked a cargo ship in the Red Sea, killing several of them in an escalation of the maritime conflict linked to the war in Gaza.
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
Israeli strikes in central Gaza killed at least 35 people Sunday, hospital officials said, as the military targeted areas in several parts of the territory a day after the country's prime minister said the war will continue for 'many more months,' resisting international calls for a ceasefire.
Montreal
-
With rising food costs and property taxes, Montrealers are in for an expensive 2024
Canada's Food Price Report projects grocery costs will jump between 2.5 and 4.5 per cent in 2024.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
-
Quebec asks public to be prudent, avoid ERs if possible, amid continued overcrowding
The Quebec government is asking the public to be prudent as they celebrate the New Year and take steps to avoid the transmission of respiratory viruses at a time when hospitals remain crowded.
London
-
'An honour to be chosen': Forest City London Music All-Stars ready to ring in new year
Jag Huligin is not taking his first selection into the Forest City London Music All-Stars (FCLMA) for granted.
-
Ringing in the New Year with light snowfall across the London, Ont. region
If you’re attending the New Year’s Eve in the Park Sunday night for New Year’s Eve, you’ll want to bundle up!
-
One person in custody after heavy police presence in Lucan Saturday
A heavy police presence was seen on Butler Street in Lucan on Saturday for what police described at an “active incident.”
Kitchener
-
Family-friendly New Year’s Eve events in Waterloo Region
Looking for New Year’s Eve plans the whole family can enjoy? Check out this list.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after police say he set a Cambridge home on fire
A Cambridge man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he intentionally set a home on fire, while people were sleeping inside.
-
Waterloo man faces drug trafficking charges after report of suspected impaired driver
A Waterloo man is facing drug-related charges after police responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver Saturday in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Automated licence plate recognition identifies suspended impaired driver, police say
A suspended driver is facing multiple charges – including impaired driving – following a northern Ontario traffic stop on Friday afternoon.
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as permanent GM, sign Poulin and Bowness to management
The Ottawa Senators have appointed Steve Staios as the team's permanent general manager after he had served in the role on an interim basis.
-
Orleans residents raise issue of speeding after pedestrian hit at intersection
A group of neighbours in Orléans is banding together and raising the issue of speeding on their residential street after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle over the holidays.
-
Ottawa bylaw hands out nine noise fines to pro-Palestine protesters, including Ottawa MPP
The City of Ottawa says nine fines amounting to over $4,000 were handed out to pro-Palestinian protesters under the city's noise bylaw on Saturday.
Windsor
-
What's it like to be a firefighter on New Year's Eve?
Kale Lauzon remembers what it was like to work as a firefighter while New Year's festivities were happening all around him.
-
Jewellery stolen from Blenheim home: Chatham-Kent police
At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a break and enter in the Talbot Trail area in Blenheim.
-
Ringing in the New Year with light snowfall across the Windsor region
We’ll see periods of snow or rain Sunday with a high of plus 3.
Barrie
-
Police investigating death at Tiny Township farm
Provincial police are investigating the death of a man at a farm in Tiny Township on Saturday.
-
Five-vehicle crash shuts down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil
A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Highway 400 through Innisfil on Saturday.
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Barrie dies from injuries
A man who was hit by a vehicle in Barrie last week has died from his injuries.
Atlantic
-
Some people living in Halifax Grand Parade encampment now have electricity
After recent cold snow and rain gripped the region, people living in tents at Grand Parade in Halifax will receive electricity.
-
The Saint John woman taking her makeup brand to the 2024 Golden Globes
When Alisha Anderson first started her makeup company Dioné Cosmetics back in 2012, she could have never imagined it would take her to Hollywood. Now she plans give her products to some of the world’s biggest celebrities at the Golden Globes.
-
Moncton hazmat team called to residence, one person taken to hospital
Moncton’s hazmat team was called to a residence in the 2800 block of Route 134 following a medical assist call
Calgary
-
Here's how you can celebrate New Year's Eve throughout the entire day
Midnight isn't the only time to celebrate the new year in Calgary, there are events aimed at ringing in 2024 throughout the day on Dec. 31.
-
'How could this happen?' A look at the E. coli outbreak in Calgary daycares
Parents started showing up at Calgary hospitals with sick children on Sept. 1, the Friday before the Labour Day weekend.
-
'A fundamental human experience': New study suggests family caregiving can lessen depression
Despite increased levels of stress and trauma associated with caring for an ailing loved one, a new study suggests that family caregiving can lead to less depression in adults.
Winnipeg
-
The most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for 2023
Here’s a list of the most-read CTV News stories of each month of 2023 on CTV News Winnipeg.
-
Holiday break programming now on at Royal Aviation Museum
Parents looking to keep the kids busy over the holiday break can check out some special programming happening at the Royal Aviation Museum this week.
-
‘I wish it was colder’: Winnipeggers feeling mixed emotions over mild winter weather
By the end of December, the city of Winnipeg typically lives up to its nickname: “Winter-peg.”
Vancouver
-
Unregistered B.C. mortgage broker fined $30K, was unaware his business needed registration
A B.C. man who lent his own money to more than a dozen borrowers has agreed to pay a $30,000 fine for unregistered mortgage lending.
-
'It could be the strongest': El Niño cycle continues to hit B.C. snow resorts
The warm and wet conditions in British Columbia continue to wreak havoc for skiers and snowboarders.
-
Convicted murderer wanted for breaching parole had 'genuine desire' to change his life, document says
A Parole Board of Canada decision in the case of convicted murderer Jamie Garth Hunt sheds some light on the circumstances surrounding the man currently wanted Canada-wide for breaching his parole conditions.
Edmonton
-
McDavid shines in 600th game with goal, assist as Oilers tip Kings 3-2 in shootout
Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, Derek Ryan scored in the fourth round of a shootout and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night.
-
'A fundamental human experience': New study suggests family caregiving can lessen depression
Despite increased levels of stress and trauma associated with caring for an ailing loved one, a new study suggests that family caregiving can lead to less depression in adults.
-
New Year's Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
Revellers across Asia celebrated the countdown to midnight on New Year's Eve with fireworks and brightly lit signs -- offering a hopeful start to 2024 for some, even as the globe's ongoing conflicts raised security concerns and let to muted or even cancelled festivities.