TORONTO -- Two people were rushed to hospital this morning following a fire at a highrise building in Mississauga.

The fire broke out on the third floor of a building on Willamsport Drive, near Dixie Road and Bloor Street.

According to Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, crews arrived to find smoke coming from the exterior of the structure.

Paramedics say two people, a 78-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, were transported to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

Their injuries are believed to be minor to moderate.

Fire crews also confirmed that a cat was found dead inside the building.

The fire is out but officials say the apartment building has sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.