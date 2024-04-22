Matthews scores winner in the third, Maple Leafs down Bruins 3-2 to even series 1-1
Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1.
The star centre took a lob pass from Max Domi and moved in alone on Linus Ullmark before making a move to the forehand with 7:54 left in regulation time to give the Leafs their first lead against the Bruins in the last six games — including four in the regular season.
The goal was the first for Matthews in the playoffs in his last seven contests.
Domi and John Tavares had the other goals for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves.
The Leafs were minus star winger William Nylander for a second straight game with an undisclosed injury after suiting up for all 82 regular-season contests.
David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie replied for Boston. Ullmark stopped 30 shots for the Bruins, who downed the Leafs 5-1 in Saturday's opener with Jeremy Swayman in net.
Game 3 of the best-of-seven series goes Wednesday in Toronto. The teams then get two days off before Saturday's Game 4.
The Leafs got the better of the Bruins for the first time in nine games — a stretch of more than 530 days — stretching back to November 2022.
After Matthews gave Toronto the lead, Boston got a power play with six minutes left on the clock, but the Bruins never really threatened Samsonov before the puck stayed out on a mad scramble in the visitors' crease that included Matthews denying a chance in the final minute.
Boston, which topped Toronto in the first round in 2013, 2018 and 2019, opened the scoring at 10:18 of the first period when Geekie finished off a nice sequence with Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk after Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe took an undisciplined cross-checking penalty.
Toronto pushed right back just 14 seconds later.
Matthews fired a shot off the crossbar and Domi, who took a bad penalty Saturday that led to a Bruins goal, buried the rebound on his second effort before emphatically motioning to the TD Garden crowd in celebration.
The Leafs got their first power play and Matthews, who bagged 69 goals in the regular season, had another good chance that Ullmark stopped with his right pad.
The visitors were in good shape and poised to head to the intermission tied when disaster struck.
Samsonov misplayed an easy dump-in that led to Charlie Coyle rattling a shot off the side of the netminder's mask. After a delay to get some equipment repairs, Tavares lost the offensive zone faceoff and Mitch Marner fell asleep in coverage, allowing Pastrnak to one-time a blast off a sweet feed from Pavel Zacha with 7.8 seconds left on the clock.
Ullmark, who got the start despite Swayman's 35-save performance in Game 1 to continue Boston's crease rotation, made a terrific glove stop on Calle Jarnkrok in the second that was confirmed after video review to make sure the netminder's left hand didn't cross the line.
Tyler Bertuzzi — a trade deadline acquisition by Boston last spring before signing with Toronto — appeared to tie the game 2-2 on a power play late in the period, but the call was reversed following another review after he was judged to have batted the puck in with a high stick.
But the Leafs still had almost two minutes left on that man advantage and got even when Tavares, who drew the penalty, took a pass from Matthews in the slot and fired past Ullmark's blocker as Toronto's power play finally connected on its sixth opportunity of the series.
Samsonov made a huge stop at full stretch early in the third on a Marchand chance before Ullmark robbed Nick Robertson, again in the lineup for Nylander, at the other end with the glove before Matthews provided the margin of victory.
NYLANDER SKATES
The talented winger sat again despite taking part in Toronto's morning skate. Nylander didn't join the line rushes and wasn't included in the power-play drills.
Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, who had previously said there would be no injury updates, left the door open for the Swede to play, but all signs pointed to him watching from the press box.
GOALIE SHUFFLE
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery continued to play coy with his goaltending choice before the game — and had a little fun with reporters.
"Do you guys play Wordle?" he said Monday morning of the popular game. "The goalie tonight has two vowels in his first and last name."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How quietly promised law changes in the 2024 federal budget could impact your day-to-day life
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
Which foods have the most plastics? You may be surprised
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
opinion I've been a criminal attorney for decades. Here's what I think about the case against Trump
Joey Jackson, a criminal defence attorney and a legal analyst for CNN, outlines what he thinks about the criminal case against Donald Trump in the 'hush money trial.'
$3.8M home in B.C.'s Okanagan has steel shell for extra wildfire protection
A home in B.C.'s Okanagan that features a weathering steel shell designed to provide some protection against wildfires has been listed for sale at $3.8 million.
Diver pinned under water by an alligator figured he had choice. Lose his arm or lose his life
An alligator attacked a diver on April 15 as he surfaced from his dive, nearly out of air. His tank emptied with the gator's jaws crushing the arm he put up in defence.
Psychologist becomes first person in Peru to die by euthanasia after fighting in court for years
A Peruvian psychologist who suffered from an incurable disease that weakened her muscles and had her confined to her bed for several years, died by euthanasia, her lawyer said Monday, becoming the first person in the country to obtain the right to die with medical assistance.
Mystery surrounds giant custom Canucks jerseys worn by Lions Gate Bridge statues
The giant stone statues guarding the Lions Gate Bridge have been dressed in custom Vancouver Canucks jerseys as the NHL playoffs get underway.
Celebrity designer sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile handbags
A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the 'Sex and the City' TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia.
Wildfire leads to evacuation order issued for northeast Alberta community
An evacuation order was issued on Monday afternoon for homes in the area of Cold Lake First Nation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Suspects crash into Montreal police cars three times in one day
A police officer was injured Monday in one of three incidents of drivers crashing their vehicles into a patrol car, Montreal police said.
-
Quebec Health Department reports 28 cases of eye damage linked to solar eclipse
Quebec's Health Department says it has received 28 reports of eye damage related to the April 8 total solar eclipse that passed over southern parts of the province.
-
French-only greetings drop in Montreal as 'bonjour, hi' gains popularity
Most Montreal merchants greet their customers in French only, but that could soon change as "bonjour, hi" becomes more popular.
Ottawa
-
3 children injured after truck and school bus collide in Russell, Ont.
Three children and a driver were taken to hospital after a school bus and a truck collided on Route 400 in Russell, Ont.
-
Ottawa police hate crime unit investigating chants made at pro-Palestinian rally Saturday
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating comments made at a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday that have received condemnation by federal leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Poker game underway at time of fatal Manor Park shooting: police chief
Kevin Willington, 53, of Ottawa has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a home on Birch Avenue on Friday night. Ottawa police said officers responded to a call for a shooting, and the victim died from his injuries at the scene.
Northern Ontario
-
Man responsible for northern Ont. crash that killed woman days before her wedding fined $5K
It was a sad scene at Tom Davies Square in Sudbury on Monday morning, where a man was being sentenced for a crash that killed a North Bay woman who was driving to her wedding shower.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'I couldn't believe it': Freight train on fire rolls through downtown London, Ont.
The investigation into how a train moving through the City of London caught fire has been turned over to the CP Rail police. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, London fire received multiple 911 calls about an eastbound train on fire, crossing over Oxford Street.
-
Sudbury police say suspect exposed themselves, asked youth for sexual favours on local trail
Police officials in Sudbury say they received a complaint that a youth was approached by an individual asking for sexual favours and exposing himself on a city walking trail.
Kitchener
-
Man knows who has stolen laptop but can't get it back
A Kitchener man who forgot his laptop on a bus in January says he’s now being asked to pay $750 to get it back from whoever has the device.
-
Suspect in Brantford double shooting knocked on stranger’s door to turn himself in
Brantford police say one person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Brantford Sunday night.
-
Flair flight cancellation leaves Guelph traveller stranded, uninformed
Andrew Mackay from Guelph says he was left stranded in Florida last year after his flight with Flair Airlines was cancelled without his knowledge.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH 'I couldn't believe it': Freight train on fire rolls through downtown London, Ont.
The investigation into how a train moving through the City of London caught fire has been turned over to the CP Rail police. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, London fire received multiple 911 calls about an eastbound train on fire, crossing over Oxford Street.
-
Political push for more consultation with LTC before green lighting free bus pass pilot project for high schoolers
A pair of city councillors want a feasibility study completed before deciding the location and parameters of a pilot project to provide free bus passes to high school students.
-
London man pleads guilty after random stabbing
A man charged with stabbing a driver several times pleaded guilty to the incident Monday in a London, Ont. courtroom.
Windsor
-
New lighting being installed along Windsor’s riverfront
The City of Windsor Parks Department will be working on improvements to a couple of Windsor parks over the next few weeks, including more lights on the riverfront.
-
City of Windsor workers want higher wages and remote work flexibility: Report
City employees are not being compensated fairly and want more flexibility to work from home, according to the head of the union representing more than 1,300 City of Windsor workers.
-
Public feedback wanted for Windsor truck route study
The City of Windsor is moving into the third phase of its truck route study in an ongoing effort to help modernize and update the truck route network to adapt to changing city requirements.
Barrie
-
Wrong-way driver on highway 11 causes collision with transport truck
Huntsville OPP charged a driver for going the wrong way on Highway 11 and colliding with a transport vehicle.
-
Sexual assault at Barrie hotel under investigation
The Barrie Police Service Human Trafficking Unit were called after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man she had met through a texting app.
-
Destructive fire engulfs barn in Springwater
A destructive fire broke out in a barn on Monday afternoon at Flos Rd 8 in Springwater.
Winnipeg
-
'Never seen this before': Homes in Manitoba community damaged by ice wall
Homeowners in a Manitoba community are cleaning up after being impacted by a natural phenomenon last week.
-
'It's bittersweet': Popular St. Boniface restaurant set to close its doors
Marion Street Eatery is set to close its doors for good after over a decade serving up steaming plates of eggs benedict, grilled cheese and brisket hash.
-
Manitoba could soon end ban of growing recreational cannabis at home
People in Manitoba could soon be able to grow recreational cannabis in their homes.
Atlantic
-
Youth dead after incident near Halifax Shopping Centre: police
A male youth is dead after an incident near the Halifax Shopping Centre on Monday.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after N.S. car crash
Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in New Germany, N.S., on Sunday.
-
Posters promoting theft from Loblaws circulate online
Pictures of a poster encouraging people to steal from Loblaw Companies Limited next month on a specific date have been circulating online.
N.L.
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
Edmonton
-
Fire engulfs old Edmonton municipal airport hangar
A historical hangar at the former Edmonton municipal airport beside the NAIT main campus is on fire.
-
Wildfire leads to evacuation order issued for northeast Alberta community
An evacuation order was issued on Monday afternoon for homes in the area of Cold Lake First Nation.
-
Province announces changes to lower utility bills in Calgary, but no relief for Edmonton customers
The Alberta government is changing existing legislation to lower utility bills in Calgary.
Calgary
-
Suspect in deadly Calgary shooting has 'Edmonton ties': police
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted after a deadly shooting in the community of Shawnessy last month.
-
Calgary halal food stores, grocers shut down by Alberta Health Services
Alberta Health Services has issued closure orders to a number of Calgary halal food establishments.
-
Sentencing submissions begin for Calgary accountant accused of fraud, theft
The much-delayed sentencing of a man accused of fraud and theft in the handling of an estate will have to wait at least a little bit longer.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP leader combats claims of carbon tax support following Ottawa visit
Members of the Sask. Party claim a recent trip by the leader of the opposition reveals her party's secret support for the federal carbon tax.
-
Sask. NDP call for education minister's firing, premier reconfirms confidence
The Saskatchewan NDP are calling for the resignation or firing of Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill, saying he lied about apologizing for comments he made to a mother whose daughter died.
-
'Living side by side': Governor General Mary Simon makes first official visit to Saskatchewan
Canada’s Governor General made her first official visit to Saskatchewan Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. broker says halal mortgages are not a new concept in Canada
A Saskatoon mortgage broker says the federal government’s move to help Muslim Canadians get into the housing market by promoting halal mortgages is not such a radical idea — it’s helping families buy their first home without breaking their faith.
-
Sask. driver caught using vice grips in place of steering wheel
A driver caught using vice grips in place of a steering wheel was ticketed Wednesday after being stopped by police on a rural road.
-
Saskatchewan Rush look to 'better mentality next year' as they miss playoffs again
The Saskatchewan Rush are absent from the National Lacrosse League playoffs for a third straight season, a difficult end to an postseason push born out of a rocky start.
Vancouver
-
More than firefighters: B.C. chief urges home preparation for wildfire season
As the wildfire season ramps up and a pair of evacuation alerts are now in place, one of British Columbia’s top fire officials is making a personal appeal to the public to take some simple steps that could safeguard their homes.
-
Mystery surrounds giant custom Canucks jerseys worn by Lions Gate Bridge statues
The giant stone statues guarding the Lions Gate Bridge have been dressed in custom Vancouver Canucks jerseys as the NHL playoffs get underway.
-
Offering free transit on Earth Day would cost $1M, TransLink says
Several cities across B.C. are enjoying free transit for Earth Day – but commuters in Metro Vancouver are still paying their regular fares.
Vancouver Island
-
Police release details about suspect vehicle after fatal B.C. hit-and-run crash
Mounties searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman on Vancouver Island last week released new details about the suspect vehicle Monday.
-
Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands into U.S.
Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
'Historic' law recognizing Haida Aboriginal title introduced in B.C. legislature
The B.C. government says legislation formally recognizing the Haida Nation's Aboriginal title over Haida Gwaii was introduced in the legislature Monday.