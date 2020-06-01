TORONTO -- Those travelling through Toronto’s Pearson International Airport this month will see even more changes as Canada’s busiest airport adjusts to business amid a pandemic.

A memo sent to staff from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) outlined the changes, which all come into effect on June 1. This is what you need to know:

Face coverings

All employees and passengers will be required to wear face coverings when in public spaces, except when eating and drinking, or when asked to remove it for identification purposes. This includes the pre and post-security screening areas, parking facilities, sidewalks and curbs outside terminals and outdoor public areas owned by the GTAA.

Exceptions will be made for children under the age of two or travellers who may have trouble breathing.

No more meet-and-greets

This new policy discouraging “meeters and greeters” from accessing the terminal was confirmed on Friday.

Terminal access will now be restricted to passengers travelling the same day, as well as airport employees on duty. Family or friends who are dropping passengers off will no longer be allowed to enter the terminal.

New policies in effect starting today: For everyone in our terminals, masks/face coverings will be mandatory. Terminal access will also be limited to passengers who are travelling on the same day and employees on duty. Learn more: https://t.co/7ehrlP9cNN. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) June 1, 2020

The policy also applies to airport workers who were typically allowed to meet up with friends, family or acquaintances inside the airport.

Exceptions will be made to those accompanying minors or individuals with disabilities.

No dilly-dallying

Once passengers arrive at Pearson airport, they will be asked to exit the terminal building immediately after retrieving their bags. Employees are also being asked not to “dwell” or “loiter” in passenger areas for non-work reasons.

Employees are also being encouraged not to use the seating inside the terminals.

Physical distancing

Employees and passengers are being asked to maintain a two-metre distance from each other when possible.