Maple Leafs sign head coach Sheldon Keefe to multi-year contract extension
Head coach Sheldon Keefe has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Terms of the deal were not announced.
The 42-year-old was named Maple Leafs head coach on Nov. 20, 2019, and has posted a 166-71-30 regular-season record over that time.
However, Toronto has yet to translate that success to the post-season.
The Maple Leafs beat Tampa Bay in six games earlier this year to earn its first playoff series win since 2004 before going on to lose to the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers in the next round.
Signing Keefe to an extension is another key piece of off-season business done for new Leafs general manager Brad Treliving, who signed star centre Auston Matthews to a four-year US$53-million extension last week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.
