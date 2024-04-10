Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting one person at Toronto residence in 2022

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting one person in the west end more than one year ago.

The alleged incident happened at a residence near Lisgar Street and Queen Street West, east of Dufferin Street, on Nov. 5, 2022.

Police said a person known to the victim invited several individuals to the residence the night before.

A few hours later, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of those individuals. Shortly after, he left the residence, police said.

They added that the suspect was only known to the victim as “Dave.”

On Wednesday, one year and five months after the alleged incident, police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Collin Pike-Fournier.

He is wanted for sexual assault, police said. Police describe Pike-Fournier as six-foot-one with a thin build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.