Man taken to hospital after stabbing in North York

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in North York on Friday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to a plaza in the area of Finch Avenue West and Ardwick Boulevard, east of Islington Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a man with serious injuries and paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

There is no immediate word on his condition.

Police said they are looking for a male suspect described as under six-foot-tall, has a white or olive complexion with a chin-strap beard and short hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange construction jacket.