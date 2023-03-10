Man taken to hospital after stabbing in North York
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in North York on Friday evening.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to a plaza in the area of Finch Avenue West and Ardwick Boulevard, east of Islington Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they located a man with serious injuries and paramedics rushed him to the hospital.
There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police said they are looking for a male suspect described as under six-foot-tall, has a white or olive complexion with a chin-strap beard and short hair.
He was last seen wearing an orange construction jacket.
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kiska, Canada's last living orca, dies after decades of captivity at Marineland
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
BREAKING | Kiska, Canada's last living orca, dies after decades of captivity at Marineland
After more than 40 years of captivity and a decade without a tankmate, Kiska, Canada's last living orca, has died.
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Many Canadians exposed to fraud each year, here's how business owners can help
Many Canadians are subjected to fraud and scams each year, the most common being credit card fraud, and to coincide with Fraud Awareness Month in March, CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the red flags for individuals and businesses.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Montreal
-
'This is about pride:' Peladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL
For Pierre Karl Peladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday.
-
Wheelchair user beaten, robbed while using Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
-
Fake Montreal music festival advertising $600 tickets online
Want to see Harry Styles, Doja Cat and SZA in Montreal this summer? Don't hold your breath. The so-called 'Festival Aurora' is not what it claims to be, various sources confirmed to CTV News Friday morning.
London
-
Plan your detours— Rapid Transit construction starting on all three routes
You’ve been warned. All three routes of London, Ont.’s rapid transit system will be simultaneously under construction this year in and around the city’s core.
-
Tip received in case of missing Lambton County woman
Police now believe 34-year-old Deanna Timms of Brooke-Alvinston, left a home in London at the end of February 2021 with another person, with plans to return to Lambton County — she has not been seen since.
-
Winners of the 'Fertilizer Challenge' have been announced at the London, Ont. Farm Show
The war in Ukraine has impacted both the supply and cost of fertilizer, costs that continue to be reflected on grocery store shelves. The provincial government has begun funding projects designed to help ease the fertilizer crisis.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
'He'll be our forever captain': Ayr Centennials end season with tribute to Eli Palfreyman
The Ayr Centennials finished their season Thursday night with a tribute to Eli Palfreyman, the team's former captain who died last August after collapsing during a game.
-
Brantford police looking for shooter after man injured, homes damaged
Brantford police are searching for clues into a daytime shooting that sent one man to hospital. Gunshots damage was also found at nearby homes and vehicles.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert explains how murder suspect’s DNA could have gotten on Sweeney’s fingernails
A forensic biologist with the Centre of Forensic Sciences testified Friday that physical contact is the most likely way that Robert Steven Wright’s DNA was found on Renee Sweeney’s fingernails.
-
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
-
Timmins police investigating a serious incident early Friday evening
Timmins police are currently investigating a serious criminal offence and a victim has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport braces for March Break travel rush
Travellers at the Ottawa airport are being advised to pack their patience this March Break.
-
OC Transpo head a top candidate for Massachusetts transit job, U.S. media report says
Renee Amilcar arrived at OC Transpo in October 2021, succeeding John Manconi as head of Ottawa's transportation system.
-
Police searching for tankless water heaters stolen from homes before Orleans explosion
Ottawa police are trying to locate two tankless water heaters that were stolen from homes involved in the Orléans explosion last month.
Windsor
-
'We aren’t dead yet': Friends of Chatham Gathering returns to celebrate life and raise money
Sick and tired of meeting up at funeral homes and cemeteries, a trio of childhood friends in Chatham are planning a party to celebrate life while living.
-
University-level sexual assault resistance program now open to high school students
Researchers behind a sexual assault resistance program which has been running at the University of Windsor for about 10 years say it's time to bring that program to a younger audience — and for good reason.
-
Windsor Lancers have two teams vying for OUA titles
Local athletes have been training hard for an opportunity to play for a championship.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seek public's help to find missing 13-year-old girl
Police are appealing to the public for help locating a 13-year-old Barrie girl, who is believed to be with a 17-year-old boy.
-
'Until proven guilty, he is innocent,' Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri case seeks bail
The case of Elnaz Hajtamiri's alleged kidnapping has taken another turn as one of the five men charged in connection with the incident is now seeking bail.
-
Barrie house egged, window smashed in south end neighbourhood
Police in Barrie are looking to identify the person(s) accused of egging a house in the city's southwest end and causing several hundred dollars worth of damage.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Tempers flare as CBRM council debates whether to return housing money to Ottawa
A capacity crowd attended Cape Breton Regional Municipality council chambers on Friday to discuss what to do with $5 million for affordable housing.
-
Canada’s best university basketball teams compete in Halifax for national championships
This weekend marks the return of the U Sports Final 8 basketball championship for the first time since 2019.
Calgary
-
Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B
The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion.
-
Alberta out at Brier as Koe rink suffers heartbreaking 9-8 loss to Ontario
One Alberta rink is moving on and one Alberta curling icon is out at the Tim Horton's Brier after a pair of Friday contests.
-
Bedard makes likely final Lethbridge appearance at sold-out Enmax Centre
Connor Bedard has caught the attention of the hockey world this season.
Winnipeg
-
Letter signed by 45 doctors says patient safety at Winnipeg hospital 'severely compromised'
Doctors at Winnipeg’s Grace Hospital have written a letter to Manitoba’s health minister, sounding an alarm on staffing shortages.
-
City crews ready to deal with forecasted snowfall
Winnipeg city crews are on standby as southern Manitoba braces for snowfall.
-
7 arrested after police find slew of loaded guns in Manitoba home
An assault report led RCMP to seize several unsecured firearms from a home in The Pas, Man.
Vancouver
-
B.C. judge orders man to pay $103K over slide tackle that ‘seriously injured’ fellow soccer player
Nearly five years after a man was seriously injured in a recreational soccer match in North Vancouver, the player who slide tackled him has been ordered to pay more than $103,000 in damages.
-
B.C. planning 'spring booster' campaign for those vulnerable to COVID-19
British Columbia will be offering "spring booster" doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those at higher risk of serious illness, health officials announced Friday.
-
First Nations cultural advisor 'humiliated' after Hyatt employee denied him restroom access, groups say
First Nations groups are calling for a public apology after an employee at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Vancouver denied an Indigenous man access to a washroom, which they say resulted in the guest losing control of his bladder in front of onlookers.
Edmonton
-
Connor McDavid, Oilers ready to face the Maple Leafs after brief injury scare
Connor McDavid experienced another sinking feeling — if only for a brief moment. The superstar captain of the Edmonton Oilers had just been the victim of a friendly fire collision with teammate Derek Ryan late in Thursday's victory over the Boston Bruins.
-
Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police
Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.
-
Oilers Mega 50-50 going to support first responders
The Edmonton Oilers are on the road and raising money for first responders and their families.