Man taken to hospital after fire at highrise in downtown Toronto
A man in his 50s was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out in a residential highrise in downtown Toronto on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to a fire at 155 Sherbourne Street, across from Moss Park between Shuter and Queen streets, just before 9:50 p.m.
They reported heavy spoke and an active fire inside of a unit on the eleventh floor.
One occupant was transported to a local hospital by paramedics while another was unable to evacuate the building. Toronto Fire said paramedics assessed the second occupant, but it was unclear if they were transported to hospital.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation, Toronto Fire said.
