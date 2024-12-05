U.S. man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Buffalo border

A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers encountered the 38-year-old American citizen as he crossed the Rainbow Bridge, located near Niagara Falls, on Dec. 3 on foot.

Officials said the traveller claimed to be “turning himself in” for military desertion, defined in U.S. law as leaving the military without permission with the intent to remain away permanently, avoid hazardous duty, or before their notice of resignation has been accepted.

The man, who was not identified, was escorted to secondary inspection by officers who confirmed there was an active warrant out for his arrest.

CBP said the man was taken into custody and turned over to the U.S. Army.

“Our officers work diligently to screen all travelers entering the United States,” Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone said in a news release. “We work closely with several law enforcement agencies to help capture fugitives and ensure they are held accountable for their actions.”

Military desertion is a serious charge in the U.S. and potential punishments can include imprisonment, dishonorable discharge, and even the death penalty in times of war.