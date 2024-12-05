Man dead after taxi strikes pole in Mississauga

One man is dead after a taxi crashed into a pole in Mississauga early Thursday morning.

Police say the collision occurred near Wolfdale Road and Central Parkway at around 1:30 a.m.

Paramedics confirmed that vehicle crashed into a pole and the lone occupant, a 25-year-old man, was transported to hospital without vital signs.

Police later confirmed on social media that the victim did not survive.

Officers urged drivers to avoid the area due to the heavy police presence on scene.