Man rushed to hospital after drive-by shooting in North York
A police cruiser is shown at the scene of a drive-by shooting in North York on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 7:48AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 6, 2018 9:57AM EST
Police say that a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by shooting in North York shortly after midnight.
The victim was on Grandravine Drive at around 12:15 a.m. when a white, four-door hatchback carrying approximately four suspects pulled up alongside him, according to police.
The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting.
Police say that the weapon used in the incident appears to have been a shotgun.