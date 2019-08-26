

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man reported missing after a boat crash took place in Peterborough over the weekend has been found dead, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Emergency crews were called for a report of a collision between two boats on Stoney Lake just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

There were three people on board each boat at the time, police said.



A boat involved in a crash on Stoney Lake on August 24, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto)

Witnesses were able to locate five of the six people and help transport them to shore. One of the people, 31-year-old Kris Brudek from Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the four others were transported to hospital to be treated for their various non-life-threatening injuries.



Kris Brudek is seen in this undated image. (Facebook)

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they utilized marine units and a helicopter in an effort to locate a 31-year-old man, from Mississauga, who was reported missing after the crash.

On Sunday at around 7 p.m., officers located the missing man deceased.

“His name is not being released at this time pending family notifications,” investigators said on Monday.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.