Man killed in North York stabbing; suspect in custody

A man has been arrested following a fatal daylight stabbing in North York.

Police say the incident occurred just after 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of Sheppard and Wilmington avenues.

When police arrived on site, they say officers located a man in his 50s with a stab wound, and a woman in her 50s with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male victim was later pronounced deceased. Police soon announced the investigation would be taken over by the TPS homicide unit.

It is not known what charges the suspect, who was arrested at the scene, will face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.