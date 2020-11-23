TORONTO -- Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times during a confrontation with police in Vaughan.

The shots rang out on the north side of Highway 7 near Creditstone Road at about 12:40 a.m. Monday.

York Regional Police said that ten minutes prior to the shooting, officers were attempting to stop a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence in the area of Bathurst Street and Highway 7.

The vehicle did not stop and the driver of the vehicle then left the car on foot in the area of Highway 7 and Creditstone Road.

“The man exited the vehicle and proceeded to walk around the exterior of a condominium and the officers followed the man,” The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Monday.

A short time later, a total of five York Regional Police officers and the man engaged in a short exchange of gunfire.

The man fled and then there was a second volley of shots fired, several of which struck the man, seriously injuring him.

A witness told CP24 they heard as many as 15 shots ring out.

Police said the victim was struck in the lower body and was later rushed to hospital.

Police said Monday morning the man was in stable condition.

Police closed the westbound lanes of Highway 7, east of Jane between Creditstone and Maplecrete roads, to allow for an investigation.

The SIU is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.

The watchdog says it has designated five subject officers and two witness officers as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.